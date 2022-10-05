UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 320.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 129.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

