UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 320.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

UMH Properties Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $883.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 129.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

