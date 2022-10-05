Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,523.00

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Uniform Fiscal Object

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm.“UFO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

