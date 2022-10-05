Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unilever by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,754,000 after purchasing an additional 543,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

