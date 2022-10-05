Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.25. 17,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.