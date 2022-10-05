United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of UNFI opened at $36.95 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

