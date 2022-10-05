United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.95. 30,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,019. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

