United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Raised by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

