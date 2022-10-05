United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.39. 93,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

