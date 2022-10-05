UnitedCrowd Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (UCT)

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, UnitedCrowd has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. UnitedCrowd has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnitedCrowd coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UnitedCrowd Coin Profile

UnitedCrowd launched on April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. The official website for UnitedCrowd is unitedcrowd.com. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UnitedCrowd

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

