Upper Dollar Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDU)

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Upper Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Upper Dollar has a market cap of $4.54 million and $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upper Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Upper Dollar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Upper Dollar Coin Profile

Upper Dollar was first traded on August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Upper Dollar’s official website is uppers.io. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Upper Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a token allegedly backed by Dollar – 100 million tokens from USDU (UPPER Dollar) – Stablecoin.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upper Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upper Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upper Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upper Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.