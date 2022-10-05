USDX [Lighthouse] Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $59,528.22 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00606479 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00606528 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00244938 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00047081 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00063655 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001682 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.