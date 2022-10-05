V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. V.F. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $78.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

