Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $3.26 on Monday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.