Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a mkt outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Vacasa Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,120.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $3,216,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile



Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

