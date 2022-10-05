Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

