VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,234. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

