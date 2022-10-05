VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

BJK stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

