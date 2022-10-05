Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

