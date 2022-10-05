Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $226.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

