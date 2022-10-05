Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,982. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $89.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

