Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Reduced by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.99. 11,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,006. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

