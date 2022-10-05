Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Shares Up 2.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.38. 1,082,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 821,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

