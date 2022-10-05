Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Trading 2.7% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.24 and last traded at $154.52. Approximately 22,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 23,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.24.

