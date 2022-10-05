Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

