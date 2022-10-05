Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,793. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

