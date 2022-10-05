Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 482,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,545,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $347.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

