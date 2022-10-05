Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

