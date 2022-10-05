Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 222,119 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,286,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $130.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

