VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Shares Up 2.3%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 2,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VACNY. UBS Group cut their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

