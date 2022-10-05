Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

