Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$32.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

