Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 112,347 shares.The stock last traded at $33.12 and had previously closed at $31.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Viad Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $729.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

About Viad

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viad by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viad by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 19.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

