Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 112,347 shares.The stock last traded at $33.12 and had previously closed at $31.58.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
Viad Stock Up 5.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $729.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
