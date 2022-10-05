VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.70. 9,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 7,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.

