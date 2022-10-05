Vidulum 1-Day Volume Hits $1,185.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $528,706.27 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,027.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00269951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00137230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00721643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00601244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,610,694 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

