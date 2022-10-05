Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 335,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,752,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

