Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.68. 13,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,756. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.