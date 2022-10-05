Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.11. 177,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

