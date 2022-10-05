Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 2.3%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.77. 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 94,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
