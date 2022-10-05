Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 2.3%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.77. 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 94,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 111.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

