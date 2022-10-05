Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $352.65

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 352.65 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 291 ($3.52). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.66), with a volume of 412,725 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAN. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £607.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2,415.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 370.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.