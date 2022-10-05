Vonage (NYSE:VG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vonage Price Performance
Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
Vonage Company Profile
