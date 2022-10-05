W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $521.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $397.23 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.