Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Wabash National worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. 5,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $807.39 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

