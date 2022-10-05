Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.27 and last traded at $74.69. 242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $910.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $378.44 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.