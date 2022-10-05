Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.96

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 3381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 991.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 991,864 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 992,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 229,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

