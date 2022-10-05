Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given New €8.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of WRTBY remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

