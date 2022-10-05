Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,531 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.93.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $205.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.30. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

