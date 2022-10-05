Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

