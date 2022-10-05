Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

