Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

